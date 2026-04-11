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Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory

Sanju Samson delivered a striking century to lead Chennai Super Kings to a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Despite a bold start by DC, effective bowling by Jamie Overton dismantled their chase. CSK secured their first season win, bolstered by Samson's outstanding performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:41 IST
Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson rediscovered his impressive batting form by scoring a stunning century, propelling Chennai Super Kings to a crucial victory over Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in IPL 2026. This win marked CSK's first triumph of the season, revitalizing their campaign.

Chennai, led by Samson's unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, set a competitive total of 212 for two. Samson, working in unison with Ayush Mhatre, added 113 runs for the second wicket. Delhi fell short at 189, despite Tristan Stubbs' resilient half-century.

The Capitals started strong with openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, but CSK's strategic bowling turned the tide. Jamie Overton's crucial 4/18 spell was instrumental, showcasing CSK's tactical bowling adjustments that left Delhi batting impaired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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