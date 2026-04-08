Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

The Mumbai Indians' lack of intent and purpose was evident in their 27-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, as noted by former India captain Anil Kumble. He praised young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's audacious performance against pace expert Jasprit Bumrah during their IPL face-off in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals claimed the victory with Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 77 and Sooryavanshi's aggressive 39 off 14 balls, setting a 150-run target in a rain-shortened, 11-overs-a-side match. Mumbai Indians fell short at 123 for 9, as their top order struggled to make a significant impact.

Kumble admired Sooryavanshi's confidence, highlighting how he outplayed Bumrah, and also commended RR's bowlers for their aggression and effective strategy. The match marked RR's third consecutive win, solidifying their dominance in the tournament, while MI faced their second setback in three matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)