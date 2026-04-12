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Gill and Buttler Shine as Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Lucknow

In a thrilling IPL match, Gujarat Titans secured a seven-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler were pivotal in the win, each scoring half-centuries and creating a strong partnership. Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul further solidified the Titans' impressive performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:22 IST
Gill and Buttler Shine as Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Lucknow
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Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over Lucknow Super Giants in an exhilarating IPL match, thanks to a stellar performance by Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Both players notched up half-centuries, establishing a commanding 84-run partnership for the second wicket.

The Titans' bowling attack, led by Prasidh Krishna with a remarkable four-wicket haul, set the stage for the win by restricting Lucknow to 164/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Ashok Sharma also contributed with two wickets.

Despite contributions from Aiden Markram, who top-scored for Lucknow with 30 runs, and other players like Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, they fell short of converting their starts into substantial innings. The Titans chased down the target with ease, concluding at 165/3 in 18.5 overs.

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