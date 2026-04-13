Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment

In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the Indian Parliament is poised to make history by amending the Women's Reservation Act. The amendment, expected to be discussed in a special parliamentary session this week, aims for implementation by 2029.

Modi addressed a women's conference, underscoring the bill's unanimous approval in 2023 and the strong advocacy by the opposition for its timely execution. This move is seen as a major stride towards fostering an egalitarian society driven by social justice.

The Prime Minister described the upcoming legislative change as a realization of past visions and future resolutions, marking a key development in India's journey towards equality and inclusive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)