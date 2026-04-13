Parliament's Historic Step: Women's Reservation Act Amendment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian Parliament is on the verge of making history with the amendment to the Women's Reservation Act, set for implementation in 2029. During a women's conference, Modi highlighted the unanimous passage of the bill in 2023 and its anticipated benefits for social justice.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the Indian Parliament is poised to make history by amending the Women's Reservation Act. The amendment, expected to be discussed in a special parliamentary session this week, aims for implementation by 2029.
Modi addressed a women's conference, underscoring the bill's unanimous approval in 2023 and the strong advocacy by the opposition for its timely execution. This move is seen as a major stride towards fostering an egalitarian society driven by social justice.
The Prime Minister described the upcoming legislative change as a realization of past visions and future resolutions, marking a key development in India's journey towards equality and inclusive governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women's quota law is resolve for India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but natural part of work culture: PM.
Opposition, in particular, strongly emphasised need to enforce women's quota law by 2029: PM.
Uniting for Women's Empowerment: The Push for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
India's Push for Gender Equality: Women's Reservation Act to Shape 2029 Elections