Tensions Rise as Iran Labels U.S. Blockade 'Piracy'
Iran has accused the U.S. of illegal actions in international waters, calling it 'piracy' following threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. Iran pledges a 'permanent mechanism' to ensure control. The Iranian spokesperson warned that if Iranian ports are threatened, no Gulf ports will remain secure.
Tensions escalated on Monday as a spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces labeled U.S. strategies in international waters as illegal, likening them to piracy. The criticism comes in response to U.S. threats of a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.
The spokesperson asserted that Iran plans to enforce a 'permanent mechanism' aimed at exerting control over the Strait, a critical passage for global oil shipments. This announcement signals Iran's firm stance following the perceived U.S. aggression.
Further, the official emphasized that all Gulf ports must remain accessible to every nation, cautioning that if Iranian ports face threats, then no port within the Gulf or Gulf of Oman will enjoy safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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