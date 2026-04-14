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Stalin Warns of Massive Agitation Over Delimitation Secrecy

Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the BJP-led Centre's secretive delimitation process, warning of massive protests if the political power balance favors northern states. He criticized the lack of consultation and transparency, describing it as a threat to democracy and state rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:48 IST
Stalin Warns of Massive Agitation Over Delimitation Secrecy
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Chief Minister M K Stalin issued a stark warning to the BJP government, threatening massive protests in Tamil Nadu if the proposed delimitation process harms the state. Stalin criticized the lack of transparency, alleging that the Centre is proceeding without consulting states or political parties.

In a video message, Stalin expressed suspicions over the delimitation exercise, especially as it coincides with elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He accused the BJP of attempting to unilaterally force a Constitutional amendment that could alter the balance of political power in favor of northern states.

Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu, under his leadership, would organize widespread agitations if their rights are threatened, evoking the spirit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) earlier movements. The call to action comes amidst concerns about preserving the self-respect and principles of the southern states.

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