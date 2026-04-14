Stalin Warns of Massive Agitation Over Delimitation Secrecy

Chief Minister M K Stalin issued a stark warning to the BJP government, threatening massive protests in Tamil Nadu if the proposed delimitation process harms the state. Stalin criticized the lack of transparency, alleging that the Centre is proceeding without consulting states or political parties.

In a video message, Stalin expressed suspicions over the delimitation exercise, especially as it coincides with elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He accused the BJP of attempting to unilaterally force a Constitutional amendment that could alter the balance of political power in favor of northern states.

Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu, under his leadership, would organize widespread agitations if their rights are threatened, evoking the spirit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) earlier movements. The call to action comes amidst concerns about preserving the self-respect and principles of the southern states.