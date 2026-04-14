Nigerian Police Bust 33-Member Gang Linked to Church Abduction
Nigerian police have apprehended a 33-member gang responsible for the abduction of 38 individuals from a church in central Kwara state. The arrests form part of a broader initiative to clamp down on violence nationwide. The gang also engaged in cattle rustling and armed robbery across the region.
In a significant enforcement operation, Nigerian police have dismantled a 33-member criminal gang implicated in the abduction of 38 churchgoers from central Kwara state, authorities reported Tuesday.
The coordinated police raids led to arrests in Kwara and the adjacent Kogi state, marking a major step in a national crackdown aimed at curtailing rising violence. The suspects were held based on human and technical intelligence, according to Federal police spokesperson Anthony Okon Placid.
This police action follows heightened security challenges in Nigeria, including rampant kidnappings and militant attacks, which have drawn international concerns, notably from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pressed the Nigerian government over Christian persecution issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alleged Abduction and Assault Rock Sugarcane Research Institute
Hostage Drama: Swift Police Action Foils College Student's Abduction
CBI Apprehends Notorious Criminal in Connection with Kolkata Abduction Case
Kerala Bishop Advocates for Church's Voice Amid Political Discourse
Coaching Centre Scandal: Abduction, Allegations, and a Love Trap