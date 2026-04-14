Telangana CM Reddy Pushes Against Delimitation: A Battle for Fair Representation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has intensified his criticism of the NDA government, accusing it of planning a delimitation strategy that could disadvantage women, SCs, and STs in southern states. His remarks came as he commemorated B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to boost seats in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, risking southern states' representation.

Speaking passionately, Reddy acknowledged potential gains for northern states under a proportional seat increase but warned about the losses for marginalized groups in the south. He urged the government to expand constituencies in Telangana and other southern states to maintain fair representation and avoid the dilution of political influence.

Highlighting Congress's commitment to inclusivity, Reddy contrasted it with the regional BRS, emphasizing the appointment of diverse community leaders in key positions. He called for a hybrid delimitation model to balance distribution based on GSDP and proportion, seeking a broader consensus against perceived BJP strategies to weaken the south's political clout.