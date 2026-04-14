Pakistan's Diplomatic Strides: Reviving US-Iran Peace Talks
Pakistan is actively facilitating dialogue between the US and Iran to resume peace negotiations. High-level meetings in Islamabad indicate efforts to end a prolonged Middle Eastern conflict. Successful talks may halt the Gulf war, with a ceasefire currently in place until April 21.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:46 IST
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In a significant diplomatic effort, Pakistan is facilitating renewed talks between the United States and Iran to revive stalled peace negotiations.
Top-level discussions are taking place in Islamabad, aimed at resolving a longstanding conflict that has impacted the Middle East for over six weeks.
The initiative has seen high-profile Pakistani leaders engaged in intensive dialogue to achieve a peaceful resolution, potentially ending a lasting deadlock in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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