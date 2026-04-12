Bengaluru's Blazing Batters Command the Field

Royal Challengers Bengaluru put on a spectacular display of batting skill in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Skipper Rajat Patidar, along with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, each achieved half-centuries, leading their team to a formidable total of 240 for 4, the season's second-highest score.

Phil Salt delivered a remarkable performance with a 36-ball 78, featuring six boundaries and six maximums. His partnership with Virat Kohli, who contributed a steady 50 off 38 balls, laid a robust foundation with a 120-run stand for the opening wicket.

Following Salt's dismissal by Shardul Thakur, Patidar maintained the momentum, rapidly scoring 53 off just 20 balls. Skipper Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians had elected to field after winning the toss, but Bengaluru's aggressive batting set the tone for a commanding match.