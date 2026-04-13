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From Beginning to End: Fortuna's Bold Coaching Shift

Fortuna Duesseldorf, a German soccer club, has replaced coach Markus Anfang with Alexander Ende. This move, due to their names meaning 'beginning' and 'end', respectively, has caught public attention. Ende's task is crucial as the team hovers near relegation, with five games remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Duesseldorf | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:46 IST
From Beginning to End: Fortuna's Bold Coaching Shift
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Fortuna Duesseldorf, a prominent club in Germany's second soccer division, has made headlines with an unusual coaching decision. The club parted ways with Markus Anfang, whose last name means 'beginning,' and installed Alexander Ende, translating to 'end,' as the new coach.

This unique change has sparked humor and widespread discussion on social media. Many speculate about the irony of Ende's appointment as the team faces the imminent threat of relegation.

Ende steps in with the difficult task of maintaining the team's league status, as Fortuna currently teeters just a point above the relegation zone. 'I am eager to embrace this challenge at Fortuna,' Ende stated, expressing confidence in preserving the club's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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