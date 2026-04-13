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Canada Aims for Historic World Cup Breakthrough

Canada's national soccer team, a co-host of the World Cup, strives to surpass the group stage for the first time, facing opponents like Switzerland, Qatar, and Bosnia and Herzegovina at home. Famous players Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David lead the squad. American coach Jesse Marsch hopes to showcase a dynamic style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:52 IST
Canada Aims for Historic World Cup Breakthrough
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As co-hosts of the World Cup, Canada is under pressure to make it past the group stage for the first time. Situated in Group B with Switzerland, Qatar, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, their matches on home soil are expected to attract significant local support.

Traditionally recognized as a hockey nation, Canada plans to carve its place in the soccer world. This marks Canada's third appearance at the World Cup, their previous stints being in 1986 and 2022, with both ending at the group stage. Led by American coach Jesse Marsch, the team is eager to display an aggressive and powerful style of play.

The Canadian squad, ranked 30th globally, is set to kick off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12. Notable players include Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich and Juventus forward Jonathan David. Switzerland, Qatar, and Bosnia and Herzegovina round out their challenging group.

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