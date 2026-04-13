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World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

World Aquatics has reinstated participation for Russian and Belarusian athletes in its events, allowing them to compete with full national representation. This decision comes after a previous ban due to geopolitical tensions. More than 700 screenings and anti-doping controls were conducted to ensure fair play among the athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:28 IST
World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

Russian and Belarusian athletes will once again be allowed to showcase their talents at World Aquatics events, following a recent landmark decision by the sport's governing body. The athletes are now permitted to compete with their national uniforms, flags, and anthems at these international events.

This reinstatement marks a significant shift from the previous stance, which saw competitors from both nations banished from international sports due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, partially staged from Belarus. The events included in this decision range from swimming to artistic disciplines.

In addition to lifting the ban, World Aquatics has emphasized its commitment to a fair and safe competitive environment, having conducted over 700 screenings among Russian and Belarusian athletes. Both countries have expressed appreciation for the decision, indicating a promising future for their athletes on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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