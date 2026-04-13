Ishan Kishan's Heroic Knock Propels Sunrisers Hyderabad to Dominant Total

In a dazzling display of batting prowess, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan steered his team to a formidable 216/6 against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Kishan commandeered the field with his 44-ball 91, lighting up the scoreboard with eight boundaries and six towering sixes.

Joined in an 88-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen, Kishan set a strong foundation for SRH before Nitish Reddy and Salil Arora executed a late surge. Reddy's quickfire 28 off 13 balls, coupled with Arora's 24 not out, bolstered the team's total, adding crucial runs in the closing overs.

Early in the innings, SRH faced a setback when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on the first ball, but Kishan's unwavering performance ensured a competitive total. Despite a brief interruption due to lights, Kishan continued to dismantle the RR bowling attack, reaching a blistering half-century before eventually being dismissed just short of a hundred.