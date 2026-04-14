Clash of Titans: U.S. Faces Familiar Foes in World Cup Group D

The United States finds itself in familiar territory as it gears up for the World Cup Group D, having played against rivals Australia, Paraguay, and Turkey in friendlies last year. In those matches, the U.S. had a mixed record with a loss to Turkey and victories over Australia and Paraguay.

Playing across venues in Vancouver, Seattle, Santa Clara, and Inglewood, the Americans face challenges with a weaker goalkeeper lineup and star player Christian Pulisic in a scoring slump. Turkey, meanwhile, returns to the World Cup stage after its last appearance in 2002, with key contributions from Captain Hakan Çalhanoglu.

Paraguay secured its place by drawing with Ecuador, marking their return since 2010, while Australia, with veteran goalkeeper Matthew Ryan, is set to make a stand following last World Cup's Round of 16 exit. Each team, with its strengths and narratives, adds to a captivating Group D matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)