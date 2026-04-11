Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Thrills IPL with Breathtaking Innings

In an exhilarating display of cricketing talent, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dazzled in the IPL with a 26-ball 78 that set the Rajasthan Royals on a triumphant path against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 15-year-old from Bihar's Samastipur overshadowed seasoned international bowlers with his unmatched bat speed and precision, leaving spectators and opponents alike in awe.

His partnership with Dhruv Jurel was instrumental in achieving a victory target of 202 runs in just 18 overs, marking him as a promising future star and promising to redefine conventional cricketing perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)