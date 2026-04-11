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Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Thrills IPL with Breathtaking Innings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a young cricket talent from Samastipur, captivated the IPL audience with a thrilling 26-ball 78, leading Rajasthan Royals to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His spectacular performance, including a 15-ball fifty, left international bowlers in awe and established him as a rising star in the cricket world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:26 IST
Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Thrills IPL with Breathtaking Innings
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating display of cricketing talent, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dazzled in the IPL with a 26-ball 78 that set the Rajasthan Royals on a triumphant path against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 15-year-old from Bihar's Samastipur overshadowed seasoned international bowlers with his unmatched bat speed and precision, leaving spectators and opponents alike in awe.

His partnership with Dhruv Jurel was instrumental in achieving a victory target of 202 runs in just 18 overs, marking him as a promising future star and promising to redefine conventional cricketing perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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