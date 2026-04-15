Entertainment Rundown: High-Profile Inductions, Rehab, and Industry Shifts

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2026 inductees, featuring Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, and Phil Collins. This inclusion stands as a tribute to artists who have revolutionized the music scene through unique style and substantial influence.

Following a DUI arrest, Britney Spears has checked into rehab. This development was confirmed by her representative, amidst her ongoing personal struggles.

In a notable industry shift, the proposed merger of Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros Discovery is drawing significant attention, with concerns over its potential effects on market competition and movie diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)