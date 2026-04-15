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Iran's Secret Satellite Partnership Revealed

Iran reportedly leveraged a Chinese spy satellite to enhance its military capabilities, particularly for targeting U.S. bases in the Middle East during the recent conflict. This strategic move, uncovered by the Financial Times, marks a significant development in regional power dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:43 IST
Iran's Secret Satellite Partnership Revealed
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Iran clandestinely utilized a Chinese spy satellite, granting the Islamic Republic enhanced capabilities to target U.S. military bases across the Middle East. This information, disclosed by the Financial Times, marks a pivotal development in regional military strategies.

The collaboration reportedly bolstered Iran's surveillance and intelligence capabilities during the recent war, raising concerns about the evolving power dynamics in the area.

The revelation highlights the strategic military relations and technological exchange between Iran and China, which could have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape.

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