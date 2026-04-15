Iran's Secret Satellite Partnership Revealed

Iran clandestinely utilized a Chinese spy satellite, granting the Islamic Republic enhanced capabilities to target U.S. military bases across the Middle East. This information, disclosed by the Financial Times, marks a pivotal development in regional military strategies.

The collaboration reportedly bolstered Iran's surveillance and intelligence capabilities during the recent war, raising concerns about the evolving power dynamics in the area.

The revelation highlights the strategic military relations and technological exchange between Iran and China, which could have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape.