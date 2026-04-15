Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement

Danish badminton legend Viktor Axelsen, a two-time Olympic and world champion, has announced his retirement from the sport at 32 due to persistent injuries.

Having battled back issues that required surgery last year, the celebrated shuttler has been unable to compete since October and cites this as the main reason for his decision.

Despite the tough decision, Axelsen looks back fondly on a career adorned with accolades, including long-standing reigns as world number one and triumphs at Olympic and World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)