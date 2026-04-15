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Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement

Viktor Axelsen, a renowned Danish badminton player and two-time Olympic champion, announced his retirement due to ongoing injuries. Despite battling back pain for over a year and facing potential further surgery, Axelsen reflects on his successful career with gratitude and pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:19 IST
Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement
Viktor Axelsen
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Danish badminton legend Viktor Axelsen, a two-time Olympic and world champion, has announced his retirement from the sport at 32 due to persistent injuries.

Having battled back issues that required surgery last year, the celebrated shuttler has been unable to compete since October and cites this as the main reason for his decision.

Despite the tough decision, Axelsen looks back fondly on a career adorned with accolades, including long-standing reigns as world number one and triumphs at Olympic and World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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