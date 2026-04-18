Rahul Gandhi's Triumph Over Hidden Delimitation Agenda

In a bold move, opposition forces led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi successfully thwarted a contentious bill in Parliament framed to subvert India's democratic representation.

Speaking at a rally in Ponneri, Gandhi accused the BJP government of clandestinely embedding delimitation aspects within a bill cloaked as pro-women legislation. He contended that this oblique agenda aimed to dilute representation from southern and northeastern states.

Reaffirming India's foundational ethos, Gandhi emphasized the state's role in preserving voices and traditions within the Indian union.

(With inputs from agencies.)