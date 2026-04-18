Rahul Gandhi's Triumph Over Hidden Delimitation Agenda
Rahul Gandhi claimed victory for the opposition in defeating a bill in Parliament allegedly aimed at reducing representation of certain Indian states. He highlighted the bill's threats to weaken Tamil Nadu, southern and northeastern states. Gandhi reinforced the idea of a union of states free to express its identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, opposition forces led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi successfully thwarted a contentious bill in Parliament framed to subvert India's democratic representation.
Speaking at a rally in Ponneri, Gandhi accused the BJP government of clandestinely embedding delimitation aspects within a bill cloaked as pro-women legislation. He contended that this oblique agenda aimed to dilute representation from southern and northeastern states.
Reaffirming India's foundational ethos, Gandhi emphasized the state's role in preserving voices and traditions within the Indian union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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