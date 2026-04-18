Political Standoff Intensifies Over Women's Reservation Bill Failure

The contentious debate around women's reservation heightened as the Opposition insisted on decoupling it from delimitation. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to secure 33% reservation for women, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, setting off a political firestorm.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged for the immediate implementation of women's reservation independently, free from the complexities of delimitation. Coinciding with opposition from figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang, the bill faced criticism for being perceived as 'anti-Dalit' and unconstitutional.

In stark contrast, BJP leaders expressed dismay, attributing the bill's failure to opposition parties, and accused them of hindering women's empowerment. As the political standoff deepens, the dispute raises vital questions on integrating gender parity into electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)