Opposition celebrating after depriving women their rights; women of the country will teach them a good lesson: Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition celebrating after depriving women their rights; women of the country will teach them a good lesson: Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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