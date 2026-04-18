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Gout Gout's Sprinting Triumph Falls Short of Sub-10 Second Dream

Teenage sprinter Gout Gout clinched victory in the men's under-20 100m race at the Australian Junior Championships with a time of 10.21 seconds, despite missing the sub-10 second milestone. Gout celebrated with his family and friends, marking his second national title but expressing determination to break the elusive barrier soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:32 IST
Gout Gout's Sprinting Triumph Falls Short of Sub-10 Second Dream

Teenage sprinter Gout Gout emerged victorious in the men's under-20 100 meters at the Australian Junior Championships held in Brisbane, clocking a time of 10.21 seconds. Despite his success, Gout was unable to break the much-coveted sub-10-second barrier.

The 18-year-old, who previously ran 10.19 in the heats and 10.44 in the semi-final, secured his second consecutive national under-20 title. Overcoming a lackluster start, he surged to the front, ultimately finishing ahead of competitors Zavier Peacock and Uwezo Lubenda.

Speaking after the race, Gout expressed his ambition to break the 10-second mark in the future and highlighted the supportive presence of his family and fans. While his recent performance fell short of Patrick Johnson's Australian national record of 9.93, he remains optimistic about achieving this feat soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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