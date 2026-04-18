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RCB's Honest Review: Learning from Defeat Without Over-Analyzing

RCB's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, stated that despite a close defeat against Delhi Capitals, the team will focus on honest review rather than over-analyzing. The team faced challenges with a slow pitch and took calculated risks with their bowlers. Bobat emphasized learning from the experience for future matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 20:59 IST
RCB's Honest Review: Learning from Defeat Without Over-Analyzing
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, emphasized a balanced approach following their close defeat against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026. He stated the team will conduct an honest review without excessive analysis of the match result.

Bobat acknowledged the tough playing conditions at Chinnaswamy Stadium, describing the pitch as low and slow, which posed challenges for their batters. Despite the defeat, Bobat focused on the team's overall strong batting performance in the tournament and stressed learning from this game.

Discussing the strategic decisions made during the match, Bobat highlighted the calculated risks in utilizing key bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood early, leaving Romario Shepherd with a challenging last over. Bobat noted the difficulty of bowling against experienced international finishers like David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, emphasizing the need to adapt and strategize in future games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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