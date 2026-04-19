Sunrisers Soar with Young Bowlers While Delhi Dazzles with Late Flourish

The Indian Premier League produced thrilling encounters on Saturday as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against formidable opponents.

Sunrisers Hyderabad triumphed over Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs, thanks to outstanding performances from young bowlers who turned the tide of the match. Eshan Malinga led with 3-29, supported by impressive spells from Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, and Sakib Hussain. Hyderabad's captain, Ishan Kishan, praised his promising bowlers in a post-match statement.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals demonstrated their resilience against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After an initial collapse, veteran players KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, and David Miller guided the team to a thrilling six-wicket victory, with Miller's explosive finish in the final over sealing the deal. Both teams are set to face off on Tuesday, tied with six points in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)