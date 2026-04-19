Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

In a gripping IPL contest, the spin pair of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine delivered a sterling performance to confine Rajasthan Royals to a low total of 155 for nine. The match showcased their effective containment strategy, leaving the Royals struggling despite a promising start.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals' openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave their team momentum, steering them to 81-0 in just over eight overs. However, the potent spell from Chakaravarthy, who claimed three wickets for 14 runs, and two wickets from Narine, shattered their hopes of a substantial score.

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag managed to contribute with double-digit scores. Yet, it was Kartik Tyagi's impactful three-wicket haul that sealed the Royals' fate, as they concluded their innings at a below-par 155 for 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)