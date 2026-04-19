Left Menu

Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

In an IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 155 for nine. Despite strong starts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, along with Kartik Tyagi, helped KKR dominate with an impressive bowling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:25 IST
Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping IPL contest, the spin pair of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine delivered a sterling performance to confine Rajasthan Royals to a low total of 155 for nine. The match showcased their effective containment strategy, leaving the Royals struggling despite a promising start.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals' openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave their team momentum, steering them to 81-0 in just over eight overs. However, the potent spell from Chakaravarthy, who claimed three wickets for 14 runs, and two wickets from Narine, shattered their hopes of a substantial score.

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag managed to contribute with double-digit scores. Yet, it was Kartik Tyagi's impactful three-wicket haul that sealed the Royals' fate, as they concluded their innings at a below-par 155 for 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media report

UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media r...

 Global
3
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026