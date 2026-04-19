Rinku Singh's Heroics Propel KKR to First IPL 2026 Win

In a thrilling encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their first IPL 2026 victory, overcoming Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Vice-captain Rinku Singh's unbeaten 53 was a major highlight, guiding KKR to success after six winless matches.

KKR's spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, restricted the Royals to a modest 155/9 at Eden Gardens. Chakravarthy was particularly impressive, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs.

An incredible partnership between Singh and Anukul Roy turned the tide as they chased down the total with two balls to spare, lifting KKR to ninth position in the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)