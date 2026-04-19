Rinku Singh's Heroics Propel KKR to First IPL 2026 Win
Rinku Singh starred for Kolkata Knight Riders with an unbeaten 53, leading them to their first win in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals. Despite initial struggles, Singh and Anukul Roy's partnership secured a four-wicket victory. Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine's spin also played crucial roles in the win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their first IPL 2026 victory, overcoming Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Vice-captain Rinku Singh's unbeaten 53 was a major highlight, guiding KKR to success after six winless matches.
KKR's spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, restricted the Royals to a modest 155/9 at Eden Gardens. Chakravarthy was particularly impressive, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs.
An incredible partnership between Singh and Anukul Roy turned the tide as they chased down the total with two balls to spare, lifting KKR to ninth position in the league table.
(With inputs from agencies.)