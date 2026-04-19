Caste Discrimination Leads to Tragic Self-Immolation Attempt in Muzaffarnagar

In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar district, a Dalit man's attempt at self-immolation has sparked outrage over caste-based discrimination. The incident unfolded in the Gangdhadi village of Khatauli tehsil, where the man, identified as Himanshu, reportedly faced brutal assault and casteist abuse from a local, Tinku alias Gaurav.

According to police reports, the distressing event occurred after the 25-year-old Himanshu refused to perform a task ordered by the alleged, leading to a violent altercation. In a state of despair and humiliation, Himanshu set himself on fire, suffering burns over 30% of his body. The police swiftly arrested the accused, Tinku, under charges of causing hurt and abetment, alongside offenses under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Himanshu was urgently transported to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to his critical condition. As the case unfolds, the incident underscores the persistent issues of caste-based violence, with local authorities emphasizing strict legal action to deter such future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)