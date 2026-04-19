Left Menu

Court Denies Assam Police's Request for Non-Bailable Warrant in Pawan Khera Case

A Guwahati court denied Assam Police's request for a non-bailable warrant against Congress leader Pawan Khera. The case, initiated by the Chief Minister's wife, involves allegations about her having multiple passports and foreign property. The court stated that reasons provided for the warrant were unsupported by tangible evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:40 IST
Court Denies Assam Police's Request for Non-Bailable Warrant in Pawan Khera Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Guwahati dismissed the Assam Police's appeal for a non-bailable warrant against Congress leader Pawan Khera. This ruling comes amid allegations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, regarding her alleged possession of multiple passports and foreign properties.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Kamrup Metro court ruled on April 7, noting that the grounds for the police's request were based on assumptions without any concrete evidence. The court further underscored that the investigating officer (IO) already held the authority to arrest under Section 35 of the BNSS if necessary.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the complainant, claimed that Khera's accusations during press conferences were baseless and intended to disturb public order. Khera had previously secured temporary bail from the Telangana High Court, but the Supreme Court later stayed this decision, advising him to seek bail in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

 India
2
Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

 India
3
BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

 India
4
Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Hub Twice in a Week

Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Hub Twice in a Week

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026