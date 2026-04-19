Court Denies Assam Police's Request for Non-Bailable Warrant in Pawan Khera Case

A local court in Guwahati dismissed the Assam Police's appeal for a non-bailable warrant against Congress leader Pawan Khera. This ruling comes amid allegations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, regarding her alleged possession of multiple passports and foreign properties.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Kamrup Metro court ruled on April 7, noting that the grounds for the police's request were based on assumptions without any concrete evidence. The court further underscored that the investigating officer (IO) already held the authority to arrest under Section 35 of the BNSS if necessary.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the complainant, claimed that Khera's accusations during press conferences were baseless and intended to disturb public order. Khera had previously secured temporary bail from the Telangana High Court, but the Supreme Court later stayed this decision, advising him to seek bail in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)