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Revving Up Safety: FIA's Bold Steps to Transform Formula One Racing

Formula One drivers' feedback has prompted the FIA to consider rule changes aimed at improving racing safety and competition. Proposals focus on energy management to address safety concerns and enhance fair racing. A crucial meeting will decide the future of these changes to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 03:44 IST
Revving Up Safety: FIA's Bold Steps to Transform Formula One Racing
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In a significant development for Formula One racing, drivers have been commended by the sport's governing body for their crucial input on safety and competition. Ahead of a pivotal meeting on Monday, the FIA recognized the drivers' valuable insights into proposed rule changes that aim to improve the racing experience.

The sport, which has undergone extensive technological innovations with new power units, has faced driver concerns about safety and the quality of racing. The FIA's president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, highlighted recent discussions with drivers, emphasizing the focus on energy management to secure safe and fair racing conditions.

With key topics like flat-out qualifying and reducing speed disparities, the meeting seeks to attain consensus among the FIA, teams, and engine manufacturers. The outcome of these discussions will be presented for approval through an FIA World Motor Sport Council e-Vote, potentially heralding a new era for Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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