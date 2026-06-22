Golf-Teen Russell gets dad to caddie in US Open Father's Day gift

​S eventeen-year-old Miles Russell ​gave his dad the ‌ultimate Father's ​Day present at the U.S. Open on Sunday, bringing him in to caddie ‌on his final hole at Shinnecock Hills.

The amateur made par on the 18th hole with his dad on the bag, after getting the ‌okay from the U.S. Open's Rules Committee, capping a fine ‌showing from the youngest player in the field this week in Southampton. "Just there walking up 18, that's when he stepped in. It was kind of ⁠a ​fun Father's Day ⁠gift. Kind of cool since it was my first one," said Russell. "Hopefully ⁠it's something he'll remember for a long time."

Russell, who played his first ​two rounds alongside Ireland's 54-year-old three-time major winner Padraig Harrington, ⁠said he was not intimidated in his first major. He carded an even-par 70 ⁠in ​his final round, finishing the tournament at seven over par.

"I've played in a few pro events before, so it ⁠wasn't too different," he told reporters. "The golf ball doesn't know your age, ⁠so all ⁠you're trying to do is get it in the hole as fast as you can."