Golf-Clark holds on to win second US Open title

Wyndham Clark secured his second major win at the U.S. Open, holding off Sam Burns by one shot with a four-under-par tournament score.

Reuters | Wyndham Clark Held On To Win The Us Open By One Shot Over Fellow American Sam Burns At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club On Sunday It Was The Second Time He Won The Major The Champion Seemed Nearly Untouchable As He Started The Day At Seven Under Par And Six Shots Clear Of The Field But Struggled To Find The Fairway On The Front Nine On The Challenging Southampton Course He Cleaned Up Early Mistakes To Card A Threeoverpar That Left Him At Fourunder For The Tournament | Updated: 22-06-2026 04:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 04:29 IST
Golf-Clark holds on to win second US Open title
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  • United States

​Wyndham Clark held on to win the U.S. Open by ‌one shot over fellow American Sam Burns at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday. It was the second ‌time he won the major.

The 2023 champion seemed ‌nearly untouchable as he started the day at seven under par and six shots clear of the field but ⁠struggled ​to find ⁠the fairway on the front nine on the challenging Southampton ⁠course. He cleaned up early mistakes to card a three-over-par ​73 that left him at four-under for the ⁠tournament, and he embraced his loved ones after making an ⁠easy ​putt to clinch it.

Burns, who started the day seven shots back, thrilled the gallery ⁠as he mounted an audacious comeback campaign but eventually came ⁠up ⁠short, carding a three-under-par 67.

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