Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Soccer-How ​a warm World Cup welcome is ​endearing the US to fans

Ahead of ‌the World ​Cup, many international fans were sceptical of the idea of the U.S. as co-hosts for soccer's biggest tournament. There were worries over ‌visa access, high costs, gun violence, a lack of local interest in the sport and more. While those worries have not been entirely dispelled, as the tournament has got under way social media has been flooded ‌with posts from fans visiting the country for the first time and discovering something more ‌positive - a distinctive culture of 24-hour retail, free soda refills, chicken wings dipped in ranch dressing and a warm welcome from Americans.

Swimming-American Douglass breaks 50m freestyle world record

American Kate Douglass broke Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom's women's 50 metres freestyle ⁠world ​record on Friday at a ⁠U.S. Pro Swim Series event in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old, who won the 200m breaststroke gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ⁠clocked 23.59 seconds to better the 23.61 set by Swede Sjostrom at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Chicago ​police investigate shooting that left 12 injured

An apparent drive-by shooting in Chicago injured ⁠at least 12 people on Friday night, police said. The shooting occurred near Princeton Park on the city's South Side.

US appeals ⁠court ​blocks Trump admin from enacting new plans to slash consumer watchdog staff

A federal appeals court on Friday blocked the Trump administration's plans to immediately slash the workforce at the U.S. Consumer ⁠Financial Protection Bureau by about two-thirds, delivering a setback to the White House's protracted efforts to shrink ⁠the consumer watchdog. The order ⁠from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in response to a revised plan the Justice Department submitted in ‌late March following ‌repeated legal defeats over its plans to decimate ​if not eliminate the CFPB.