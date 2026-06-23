7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament to be held in Bengaluru

The 7th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 3, 2026 at the Air Force Station in Jalahalli, Bengaluru. The Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been organising the tournament since 2018.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 09:47 IST
7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament to be held in Bengaluru
Indian Air force logo (Photo: X/@IAF_MCC). Image Credit: ANI

The 7th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 3, 2026 at the Air Force Station in Jalahalli, Bengaluru. The Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been organising the tournament since 2018. According to PIB, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh's passion for the game of Hockey was unparalleled. He was an inspiration to air warriors leading from front not only in war but also in the field of sports. Indian Air Force has been consistently producing athletes who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for IAF.

Air Marshal S Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration will be the Chief Guest during the Press Conference. A total of 16 Teams will be participating in this tournament. The matches will be played at Hockey Stadium, Air Force Station Jalahalli. The matches will be played on league cum knockout basis.

The prize money for the tournament are as follows: Winner - ₹10,00,000/-

Runners Up - ₹8,00,000/- Man of the Match - ₹25,000/- (Each match)

Player of the Tournament - ₹50,000/- Air Marshal S Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration will be the Chief Guest during the Opening ceremony on June 23, while Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command will preside over the Closing ceremony on July 3. (ANI)

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