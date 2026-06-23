FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe scripts history in France's 3-0 win over Iraq

France captain Kylian Mbappe etched his name deeper into football history as he reached 100 appearances for the men's national team and achieved multiple World Cup milestones during France's 3-0 victory over Iraq in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Mbappe became the 10th player to make 100 appearances for the France men's national team and the youngest to achieve the feat at the age of 27 years and 184 days, as per the Opta Analyst website.

The French skipper also continued his impressive scoring form at the World Cup, netting a stunning goal to put France ahead. The Real Madrid striker added another remarkable statistic to his growing list of achievements, with two of his last three World Cup goals having come from outside the penalty area, after only one of his first 13 goals in the competition was scored from beyond the box.

The 27-year-old further joined an exclusive club by becoming only the fourth player to score two or more goals in at least three successive FIFA World Cup appearances. He joined Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, who achieved the feat across four successive appearances in 1954, Argentina's Guillermo Stabile in 1930, and Lionel Messi in 2026. While Mbappe once again stole the spotlight, it was also a memorable outing for Ousmane Dembele. The forward scored his first-ever goal at a major international tournament on what was his 20th appearance across such competitions. Of those 20 matches, 13 have come at the FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe's landmark appearance and record-breaking exploits helped France maintain their strong run in the tournament, with the 3-0 victory over Iraq underlining their status as one of the favourites for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title. The 27-year-old forward took his overall World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing level with Klose and moving within two goals of Lionel Messi's all-time record of 18 goals.

Mbappe first scored in the 14th minute to give France the lead against Iraq and reach 15 World Cup goals on his 100th international appearance. The move came down the right side, where he combined with Michael Olise. After the initial pass was blocked, Olise regained the ball and set up Mbappe at the edge of the box. Mbappe then hit a powerful left-footed shot, and although goalkeeper Ahmed Basil got a touch to it, he could not prevent the goal.

Mbappe's second goal came in the 54th minute after a costly mistake by the Iraqi defence and goalkeeper Ahmed Basil. The error came when defender Rebin Sulaka played a short pass back towards Basil following a goal kick.

The goalkeeper failed to control the ball properly under pressure from Ousmane Dembele, allowing France to win possession in a dangerous area. Dembele then squared the ball to Mbappe, who made no mistake and tapped into an empty net to double France's lead. (ANI)