FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt denied permission to travel directly to Seattle ahead of Iran clash

Ahead of their final Group G fixture on Friday (local time) against Iran, Egypt's plan to travel directly from Vancouver to Seattle was turned down by local security authorities, according to a report by Reuters. After securing their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory on Sunday against New Zealand in Vancouver, the Egyptian squad had intended to fly their key players straight to Seattle for the next match as part of their preparations.

However, the request was rejected by officials, forcing the team to adjust its travel plans ahead of the crucial encounter. "The security authorities refused the team's request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team's delegation will return to the city of Spokane," Hossam said in the statement issued by the Egyptian FA, as quoted by Reuters.

The Egyptian team submitted a request to remain in Seattle this week, but instead will return to their training base in Spokane, about 280 miles east of Seattle, according to a Daily Mail report, as quoted by Reuters. Egypt, meanwhile, produced a commanding second-half performance to overturn a deficit and defeat New Zealand 3-1 in their Group G encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at BC Place in Vancouver, registering their first-ever World Cup win and moving close to qualification for the Round of 32.

New Zealand began strongly and appeared the more threatening side in the early exchanges. They created their first clear chance in the seventh minute when Liberato Cacace set up Sarpreet Singh on the edge of the box, but his attempt went wide. Soon after, Marko Stamenic found Elijah just inside the area, only for Egyptian goalkeeper Oufa Shobeir to make a sharp save at his near post. The All Whites eventually took the lead from the resulting corner. Tim Payne delivered a well-placed cross, and Finn Surman rose above the Egyptian defence to head home and give New Zealand a deserved advantage.

Egypt initially struggled to settle but gradually grew into the game before halftime. Omar Marmoush tested Max Crocombe with a long-range effort, while Mohamed Salah came close with a free-kick that narrowly missed the target. New Zealand nearly doubled their lead early in the second half when Callum McCowatt directed a header towards goal, but Shobeir produced a fine save to tip it over the bar. That proved decisive as Egypt came out after the break with greater urgency.

The equaliser arrived just before the hour mark when Mohamed Hany sent in a pinpoint cross, and Mostafa Ziko met it with a close-range header to bring Egypt level. Buoyed by the goal, Egypt completed the comeback within 10 minutes. Ziko combined with Salah inside the box, allowing the captain to finish clinically and put his side ahead.

Egypt then sealed the result in the 82nd minute when Salah's corner was headed in by substitute Trezeguet, securing a memorable victory. (ANI)