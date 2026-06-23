FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Roberto Martinez, says Portugal "strong and focused" ahead of Uzbekistan clash

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has backed his team's unity and composure ahead of their next FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture, insisting that the squad remains focused despite external criticism following their previous result.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 09:51 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Roberto Martinez, says Portugal "strong and focused" ahead of Uzbekistan clash
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez during the press conference (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has backed his team's unity and composure ahead of their next FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture, insisting that the squad remains focused despite external criticism following their previous result. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will face Uzbekistan in their second Group K match in the ongoing tournament on Tuesday (as per Indian Standard Time).

Portugal has faced criticism since their 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening fixture. Portugal had plenty of the ball against the African side but produced seven shots and only one on target -- Joao Neves's sixth-minute header. Ahead of the Uzbekistan clash, the Portugal coach acknowledged that criticism is part of football but stressed that it does not affect the team's preparation or mindset.

"We are strong and focused. And our group is even more united than before. It is a process. Tension is not part of our team," Martinez said, as quoted by Reuters. "It's normal to have criticism after a poor result. Sometimes it's unfair or negative but it is not part of how we prepare," he added.

Martinez also provided an update on squad availability, confirming that all players are fit and available for selection except Tomas Araujo. "All Portugal's players aside from Tomas Araujo are available for the match including Ruben Dias, who sat out the opener," he said.

Speaking about the team's tactical approach, Martinez highlighted Portugal's emphasis on possession, quick transitions, and attacking movement, while also defending their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the squad. "We are a team that wants the ball. We want to defend and react quickly. We want to counterattack quickly," he said.

"You need a player that opens up space with movement and Cristiano is one of the best to do that. He is a player who has been defending and playing for his country for a long time and he wants to keep improving for the team. He is really a role model for the team," Martinez added. With Colombia beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opening match to top Group K, Martinez said his team knows a victory is important to keep pace with the South Americans and secure a place in the knockout phase.

"The feeling of disappointment is one we all have as a team," Martinez said. "Tomorrow I do feel like we will have a team that will be ready to perform for 90 minutes at the level we have." (ANI)

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