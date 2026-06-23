Soccer-Barcelona keeper Pena to join Greek side Panathinaikos

Barcelona have agreed to sell goalkeeper Inaki Pena to Greek club Panathinaikos after a season on loan at Elche, where he impressed with 16 league appearances.

Reuters | Barcelona Have Agreed A Deal For Their Goalkeeper Inaki Pena To Join Greek Club Panathinaikos After A Season On Loan At Elche | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:06 IST
Soccer-Barcelona keeper Pena to join Greek side Panathinaikos
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona have agreed a ​deal for their ​goalkeeper Inaki Pena ‌to join ​Greek club Panathinaikos after a season on loan at Elche, ‌the LaLiga champions said in a statement on Tuesday. Spaniard Pena, 27, had joined Barcelona's youth system in 2012, ‌and debuted for their first team in 2023, ‌after a loan spell at Galatasaray. He appeared for Barcelona in 28 LaLiga matches, earning 10 clean sheets.

When Barcelona's first-choice ⁠keeper ​Marc-Andre ter ⁠Stegen suffered a long-term knee injury in 2024, coach Hansi ⁠Flick turned to Pena as the German's replacement. At Elche, ​Pena played 16 league games, with four clean sheets, ⁠and played a key role in holding Real Madrid to ⁠a ​2-2 draw in November with a superb save to deny Kylian Mbappe.

"FC Barcelona would like ⁠to publicly thank Inaki Pena for his commitment, professionalism ⁠and dedication ⁠during his time in blaugrana and wishes him all the best," Barcelona said ‌in ‌a statement.

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