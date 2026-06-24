Lionel Messi: A Footballing Phenomenon at 39

On the threshold of his 39th birthday, Lionel Messi is still setting benchmarks in football, currently competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Major League Soccer. With 916 career goals, he recently surpassed Germany's Miroslav Klose as the top scorer in World Cup history.

Messi's journey from a humble beginning in Rosario, Argentina, to worldwide acclaim began at Newell's Old Boys and blossomed at Barcelona, where he became the club's all-time leading scorer. Following his stint at Barcelona, Messi played for PSG and now, as part of Inter Miami, continues to capture global attention.

His esteemed career, filled with historic achievements and multiple accolades, includes a record eight Ballon d'Or awards and a significant role in Argentina's World Cup victory in 2022. Messi's career exemplifies unprecedented longevity and influence, with his contributions to football being nothing short of legendary.