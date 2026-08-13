All-American Showdown: Shelton vs. Nakashima at Canadian Open
Ben Shelton and Brandon Nakashima will compete for the Canadian Open title, following straight-set wins in the semifinals. Shelton overcame Learner Tien, despite needing medical attention for injuries. Nakashima defeated Rafael Jodar to reach his first Masters 1000 final. This marks the first all-American final in such an event since 2003.
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- United States
Defending champion Ben Shelton will face fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the Canadian Open final on Thursday, as both players secured seamless victories in their respective semifinals—a crucial performance leading into the U.S. Open.
Shelton, the fifth seed, clinched a straightforward 6-2, 6-3 win against Learner Tien, overcoming a minor setback when he crashed into the back wall, requiring medical attention for cuts on his elbow and hand in the second set.
However, he quickly recovered to seal the deal. Meanwhile, Nakashima, seeded 28th, overcame Spain's Rafael Jodar 7-6(3), 6-4, reaching his first Masters 1000 final. This victory comes after Nakashima's strategic enhancement of his gameplay, which has propelled him into the semi-finals in recent tournaments.