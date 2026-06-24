Marta Kostyuk: A Courageous Voice On and Off the Court

Ukraines Marta Kostyuk Said Taking A Strong Stance Against Russias Invasion Of Her Country Had Sharpened Her Sense Of Purpose On The Tour

Marta Kostyuk, a Ukrainian tennis player, has been outspoken against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has fueled her resilience both on and off the court. She has consistently called for stronger acknowledgment of the ongoing war, and her candidness resonates deeply beyond tennis.

Kostyuk discussed the challenge of combating online attacks, revealing how they now empower rather than frustrate her. She is determined to continue addressing crucial issues, particularly while the conflict impacts her daily life.

Despite the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, Kostyuk remains focused on her tennis career. Following a strong clay court season and reaching the French Open semi-finals, she heads to Wimbledon with renewed mental fortitude, ready to tackle each match with resilience and focus.