Marta Kostyuk: A Courageous Voice On and Off the Court

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has become a vocal advocate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, using her platform in tennis to speak out. Despite facing online backlash, the 23-year-old's resolve has only strengthened. Her stance, coupled with recent tennis achievements, highlights her as a compelling figure in the sports realm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Marta Kostyuk Said Taking A Strong Stance Against Russias Invasion Of Her Country Had Sharpened Her Sense Of Purpose On The Tour | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:30 IST
Marta Kostyuk: A Courageous Voice On and Off the Court

Marta Kostyuk, a Ukrainian tennis player, has been outspoken against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has fueled her resilience both on and off the court. She has consistently called for stronger acknowledgment of the ongoing war, and her candidness resonates deeply beyond tennis.

Kostyuk discussed the challenge of combating online attacks, revealing how they now empower rather than frustrate her. She is determined to continue addressing crucial issues, particularly while the conflict impacts her daily life.

Despite the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, Kostyuk remains focused on her tennis career. Following a strong clay court season and reaching the French Open semi-finals, she heads to Wimbledon with renewed mental fortitude, ready to tackle each match with resilience and focus.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026