Olympic Charter Revamp: New Path for Sport Disciplines

The International Olympic Committee has approved changes to the Olympic charter regarding the sports program. From the 2032 Brisbane Games onwards, individual disciplines rather than entire sports will be evaluated for selection in the Summer and Winter Games, following a recent members' vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Olympic Committee On Wednesday Accepted Changes To The Olympic Charter Concerning The Games Sports Programme In A Vote By Members The Change Means That Individual Disciplines | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:17 IST
Olympic Charter Revamp: New Path for Sport Disciplines
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In a significant development, the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday enacted changes to the Olympic charter related to the sports program of the Games.

These modifications dictate that starting with the 2032 Brisbane Games, evaluation for inclusion will be conducted at the level of individual disciplines, rather than encompassing entire sports.

The shift in policy comes after a decisive vote by committee members, marking a new era in how sports will be featured in both the Summer and Winter Games.

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