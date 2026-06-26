NRAI Launches Elite Shotgun Referee Course to Elevate Officiating Standards

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) commenced its specialized Shotgun Referee Course on Thursday, a concentrated four-day program running from June 25 to June 28. The course gathers 14 selected participants nationwide, underscoring NRAI's commitment to refining the technical officiating in Indian shooting sports.

This intensive training is led by esteemed ISSF Shotgun Committee Member Amar Jang Singh and senior NRAI official Mehul Patel. Participants will navigate a mix of theoretical and practical modules, gaining insights into international competition rules, officiating procedures, range management, and evolving refereeing roles at national events.

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo emphasized the initiative's importance, noting its role in aligning off-field technical know-how with the global performance of Indian athletes. The course, officially inaugurated by Secretary General Pawankumar Singh, aims to cultivate a pool of skilled officials, ensuring competitions meet global standards.