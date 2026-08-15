Bangladesh on the Brink: A Historic Upset Against Australia

On Saturday, Australia found itself on the verge of a shocking defeat as Bangladesh moved within six wickets of a historic upset during the first test in Darwin. At stumps on day three, Australia stood at 161 for four, trailing by 67 runs after Bangladesh's unexpected strength saw them rack up 426 runs. Steve Smith's dismissal for 44 by a caught-and-bowled from Mehidy Hasan Miraz compounded Australia's troubles, creating a path towards an improbable victory for the visiting team.

All eyes are now on Cameron Green, whose performance has been under scrutiny following a lackluster Ashes series. Together with wicketkeeper Alex Carey, they fought to stabilize the innings in the final hour of play on a flat pitch, crucial for Australia's hope to avoid defeat. The Marrara Oval, known for its high temperatures, has become a testing ground, with the Australian pace attack visibly exhausted after relentless batting by Bangladesh.

Josh Hazlewood, returning from injury, claimed six wickets for 89 runs, marking his 300th test wicket milestone. However, Australia's progress was overshadowed by unyielding resistance from Bangladesh's batsmen. Despite Australia's efforts, sloppy fielding continued to undermine their chances, with critical catches being dropped. In response, Bangladesh capitalized by exerting pressure with the ball, putting Australia on the back foot.