Crackdown on India's Rapid Grocery Delivery Giants

Maharashtra state's food safety chief has intensified efforts to ensure hygiene standards in the quick commerce sector by suspending 12 warehouse permits of major grocery giants Eternal, Swiggy, and Zepto.

In an assertive move, new food safety head Tukaram Mundhe unveiled cockroach infestations and other unsanitary conditions in these storage facilities and even shut down several Domino's outlets for hygiene violations. The quick commerce sector, valued at $13 billion, is under scrutiny as it handles millions of daily orders, yet has shown serious lapses in maintaining cleanliness.

Mundhe's actions, like issuing 60 improvement notices and enforcing permit suspensions, have drawn significant public and media attention. Maharashtra's drive reflects an unprecedented push for enforcement, amidst consumer frustrations over hygiene standards and industry concerns about operational impacts.