Xi Jinping Urges Greater Preparedness for Rising Natural Disasters

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for enhanced disaster prevention and response in light of recent severe weather events. He emphasized the importance of pre-disaster preparations and improved technology usage to mitigate the impacts of climate-induced disasters like typhoons and floods, which have recently plagued the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 14:09 IST
Xi Jinping Urges Greater Preparedness for Rising Natural Disasters
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the nation to bolster its disaster preparedness and response mechanisms following a series of catastrophic weather events. His remarks, published in the Qiushi journal, came in the wake of China's most severe typhoon of the year and deadly landslides across the country.

Addressing a Politburo study session, Xi emphasized the need for pre-disaster prevention and strengthening flood-control infrastructure, particularly in northern China. As climate change intensifies, with phenomena like El Niño impacting weather patterns, Xi highlighted the importance of enhanced monitoring systems and technology.

He urged leveraging advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and drones, to assist in rescue operations. Xi stressed that the risks from natural disasters should not threaten societal stability or economic security, calling for comprehensive and continual improvements in disaster management.

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