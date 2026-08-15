Taliban's Five-Year Rule: Control Amid Crises

The Taliban mark five years in power, presenting a facade of control despite criticism from aid and rights groups warning of growing crises. Celebrating 'victory day' in Kabul, they also face international pressure and internal challenges, including assassinations and strict women's restrictions, amidst ongoing diplomatic endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 14:30 IST
Taliban's Five-Year Rule: Control Amid Crises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban commemorated five years in power on Saturday, emphasizing governmental control, despite warnings of escalating crises from aid and rights organizations.

Outside Kabul's former U.S. embassy, the Taliban paraded armored vehicles in celebration of 'victory day' over Western influence, with Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani attributing their return to 'morale, courage,' and 'divine assistance.'

Their rule, however, faces issues as human rights groups criticize severe restrictions on women, regional assassinations occur, and international unrecognition persists, despite attempts at diplomatic engagements with countries like Russia, China, and Turkey.

TRENDING

1
Caught Between Waves and Warfare: The Perilous Plight of Ecuador's Fishermen

Caught Between Waves and Warfare: The Perilous Plight of Ecuador's Fishermen

Ecuador
2
Inflation Pains: Trump's Promise Unfulfilled as Costs Rise

Inflation Pains: Trump's Promise Unfulfilled as Costs Rise

United States
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Indonesia: Casualties and Aftermath Unfold

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Indonesia: Casualties and Aftermath Unfold

Indonesia
4
Devastating Quake Shakes Indonesia: 38 Dead, Major Disruptions

Devastating Quake Shakes Indonesia: 38 Dead, Major Disruptions

Indonesia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

Cheaper Finance, Faster Delivery: ADB’s Project Support Lending Targets Infrastructure Gaps

Beyond Borders: How China’s Development Solutions Could Shape a Greener and Resilient Asia

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026