Taliban's Five-Year Rule: Control Amid Crises
The Taliban mark five years in power, presenting a facade of control despite criticism from aid and rights groups warning of growing crises. Celebrating 'victory day' in Kabul, they also face international pressure and internal challenges, including assassinations and strict women's restrictions, amidst ongoing diplomatic endeavors.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Taliban commemorated five years in power on Saturday, emphasizing governmental control, despite warnings of escalating crises from aid and rights organizations.
Outside Kabul's former U.S. embassy, the Taliban paraded armored vehicles in celebration of 'victory day' over Western influence, with Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani attributing their return to 'morale, courage,' and 'divine assistance.'
Their rule, however, faces issues as human rights groups criticize severe restrictions on women, regional assassinations occur, and international unrecognition persists, despite attempts at diplomatic engagements with countries like Russia, China, and Turkey.
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