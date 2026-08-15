Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian Oil Facility
Ukraine's military targeted a Russian oil facility in Ust-Luga according to President Zelenskiy. While he did not specify the exact location, he confirmed damage from the attack. This follows another strike on a gas condensate processing plant at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga the previous day.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military has launched an attack on a Russian oil facility located in Ust-Luga, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.
In a Telegram post, Zelenskiy did not disclose the exact facility; however, he confirmed that it sustained damage due to the military action.
This operation follows a prior strike on Friday targeting Russia's gas condensate processing plant situated at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.
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