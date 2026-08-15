Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian Oil Facility

Ukraine's military has launched an attack on a Russian oil facility located in Ust-Luga, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

In a Telegram post, Zelenskiy did not disclose the exact facility; however, he confirmed that it sustained damage due to the military action.

This operation follows a prior strike on Friday targeting Russia's gas condensate processing plant situated at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.