Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian Oil Facility

Ukraine's military targeted a Russian oil facility in Ust-Luga according to President Zelenskiy. While he did not specify the exact location, he confirmed damage from the attack. This follows another strike on a gas condensate processing plant at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga the previous day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 14:27 IST
Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian Oil Facility
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military has launched an attack on a Russian oil facility located in Ust-Luga, as stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

In a Telegram post, Zelenskiy did not disclose the exact facility; however, he confirmed that it sustained damage due to the military action.

This operation follows a prior strike on Friday targeting Russia's gas condensate processing plant situated at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.

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