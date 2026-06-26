Chambal Ghariyals Charge into MPL Scindia Cup Final

In a pulsating semi-final at the Holkar Stadium, Chambal Ghariyals secured their place in the final of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, overcoming Jabalpur Royal Lions by 11 runs. The Ghariyals set a formidable 213/8 after opting to bat first, with Aman Bhadoriya's late cameo crucial to their total.

Chambal's innings saw fluctuating fortunes as opener Harsh Dixit's quick 48 paired with steady contributions from others. Yet, critical wickets kept falling. However, Bhadoriya's aggressive 30 off just 14 balls ensured they crossed the significant 200-run threshold, providing a challenging target for the Lions.

In response, Jabalpur Royal Lions began assertively with Aryan Tiwari and Ajay Rohera crafting a solid 105-run start. Yet, strategic moves, including retiring Tiwari out for a fresher approach, misfired. Chambal's bowlers, with Mayur Patel turning the contest's final moments in their favor, ultimately sealed the win, moving to the tournament's final stage.