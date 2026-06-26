Rai Shines, Cole Leads: Thrilling Start at Travelers Championship

Aaron Rai impressed at the Travelers Championship, leveraging his remarkable form to climb into the top 10 with a flawless opening round. Rai, fresh from a strong U.S. Open performance, signed off with a five-under 65, placing him tied eighth, just two shots behind leader Eric Cole.

Fellow Indian-origin golfer Akshay Bhatia also showed mettle, overcoming early bogeys to post a four-under 66. His birdie streaks kept him competitive, ensuring a share for 14th place as the tournament progresses.

Meanwhile, Eric Cole's bogey-free 63 has set the early tournament pace at TPC River Highlands. As action unfolds, all eyes are on how players like Rai and Bhatia will challenge Cole's lead, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler among those hot on his heels.